Attempted murder charge laid in East Preston shooting

A 36-year-old man from Cherry Brook is charged with attempted murder and several firearms offences after a shooting at a home in East Preston.

The RCMP say the incident on the evening of March 27th left a 45-year-old man with serious and non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the home in a car before police arrival.

The victim had been with several people at a home on Brooks Drive, where he was shot, and police add that he and the suspect were known to each other.

Shilo Beals turned himself in at the Halifax Regional Police Headquarters yesterday morning.

He appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court and was released on conditions, pending his next court appearance at a later date.