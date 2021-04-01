ATV driver arrested for impaired driving

Yarmouth Municipal RCMP say a man has been arrested for impaired driving after an ATV was spotted in the drive-thru lineup.

An officer on patrol saw the ATV in the restaurant's drive-thru around 12:20 a.m. Sunday on Starrs Road.

Police say the man shows signs of impairment and provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Owen Russell D'Entremont was arrested and is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

He's since been released from custody, and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on May 10th.