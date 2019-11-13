Audit released on health of Canada's fish stocks

An audit released Wednesday warns the health of Canada's fish stocks is in a steady state of decline.

The report by advocacy group Oceana Canada says twenty-nine per cent of fish stocks are considered healthy this year, compared to thirty-four per cent last year.

The number of critically depleted stocks has increased since 2018, including a number of crustacean stocks such as shrimp in waters off British Columbia.

In its third audit of Canada's fisheries management, Oceana Canada says the updated Fisheries Act that became law this year should develop regulations requiring timelines for rebuilding plans.

The report says valuable stocks will continue to decline without firm commitments towards rebuilding stocks.

Robert Rangeley, Oceana's science director, says the audit has revealed worrying trends about the health of Canada's oceans and the federal government response.