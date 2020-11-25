AUS cancels regular season, championships in winter 2021

Atlantic University Sport (AUS) has cancelled conference-sanctioned regular seasons, postseasons and conference championships for the rest of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization says schools can compete in a level of competition they are comfortable with and each of the 11 members will determine their own participation in accordance with public health directives.

In November, the AUS Return-to-Play Committee developed a framework which would allow for a safe and viable return to conference-sanctioned competition.

Member schools will utilize the return-to-play document as they determine their paths forward next semester.