B.C. police watchdog to probe allegations of evidence destruction prior to Assoun appeal

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia will look into allegations that evidence used to wrongfully convict Glen Assoun of murder in 1999 was destroyed by the Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police

On September 8, 2020, the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) was asked to investigate whether there was criminal misconduct by police in the period prior to Assoun's appeal.

In a release Thursday, SiRT says the IIO is being brought in "in the interest of transparency" and investigators will begin their review in the near future.

SiRT says the agency uses a "start from zero" approach and will report its findings in as transparent a manner as possible.