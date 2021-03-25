Barrington council to pressure province to change derogatory place names

Councillors in a southwestern Nova Scotia community voted unanimously this week to pressure the province to get rid of derogatory place names within the municipality's boundaries.

The issue was put before Barrington's council Monday when Chuck Smith, president of the Black Loyalist Heritage Society, made a presentation explaining the derogatory meaning behind the word "Negro," which is found in some place names in Barrington.

The move comes after a citizen lodged a complaint with the province in 2018 to change place names including Cape Negro, Cape Negro Island, Negro Harbour and Squaw Island.

Monday's motion to write to the province was proposed by Coun. Shaun Hatfield, who says the names should be changed to acknowledge the "pejorative and harmful impacts" on Nova Scotia's Black community.

Hatfield says New Brunswick set an example in 2017 when it changed five place names in the Saint John area that used the anachronistic term.

Smith says he thinks the locations should be named after leaders in the community of Black Loyalists that previously lived in the area.