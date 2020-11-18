Battle over housing rights for people with intellectual disabilities in N.S. court

The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal is set to hear arguments today over whether timely access to housing in the community is a human right for people with intellectual disabilities.

Lawyers for three people with intellectual disabilities who were confined to a hospital ward for years are appealing a 2019 human rights board of inquiry decision.

The board of inquiry determined the three had suffered discrimination individually, but it rejected arguments that placement in so-called small options homes is broadly applicable to people with disabilities through human rights legislation.

Small options homes are residences where one to four people with disabilities live, with care and necessary supports provided by the province.

The ruling determined the province discriminated against Beth MacLean, Joseph Delaney and the late Sheila Livingstone, who died before the hearing was completed, because they were held at the Emerald Hall ward in Halifax despite medical and staff opinions they could live in the community.

However, board chairman Walter Thompson didn't accept that the province generally discriminated against people with disabilities who reside in hospitals or large institutions, or who are on a waiting list for placement in a small options home.