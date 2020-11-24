Bearcats' Christie, Weeks Crushers' Burden named MHL Players of the Week

Defenceman Jacob Christie of the Truro Bearcats and forward Andrew Burden of the Pictou County Weeks Crushers were named to the MHL Players of the Week Tuesday.

Christie had an assist in the Bearcats' 2-1 overtime loss to the Weeks Crushers on Sunday, while Burden had a goal and an assist in Pictou County's 4-0 victory over South Shore on Thursday.

The MHL Players of the Week includes one player per active team to make up three forwards, two defencemen and a goaltender for each division.

If a team is inactive on a particular week, multiple players from other teams will be selected.