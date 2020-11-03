Bearcats' defenceman, Weeks Crushers' goalie in MHL Players of the Week

The Maritime Junior Hockey League has announced its Players of the Week for the opening week of the 2020-21 season.

The league says one player from each team will be selected to fill out three forwards, two defencemen and a goaltender for each division on a weekly basis, though multiple players from one team may be selected if not all teams are in action that week.

Truro Bearcats' defenceman Zach Bennett and Pictou County Weeks Crushers' goaltender Ewan MacDonald made the shortlist for the Eastlink South Division in Week 1.

Bennet had two points in Truro's victory over Valley on Sunday, while MacDonald made 39 saves in Pictou County's victory over Valley on Friday.

MHL Players of the Week

Eastlink North

F - Tyler Boivin - Grand Falls Rapids - 2 GP, 2 G, 2 A

F - Jeremie Jacob - Miramichi Timberwolves - 2 GP, 2 G, 2 A

F - Alex Pellerin - Fredericton Red Wings - 2 GP, 1 G, 2 A

D - Matthew MacKay - Grand Falls Rapids - 2 GP, 3 A

D - Jeremie Hebert - Miramichi Timberwolves - 2 GP, 1 G, 1 A

G - Marc-Antoine Bérubé-Jalbert - Edmundston Blizzard - 1-0-0-0, 0.99 GAA, .964 SV%

Eastlink South

F - Jordan McKenna - Yarmouth Mariners - 2 GP, 1 G, 3 A

F - Carson Lanceleve - Yarmouth Mariners - 2 GP, 3 G, 3 A

F - Aaron Brown - Valley Wildcats - 2 GP, 1 G

D - Eli Barnett - South Shore Lumberjacks - 2 GP, 2 A

D - Zach Bennett - Truro Bearcats - 1 GP, 1 G, 1 A

G - Ewan MacDonald - Pictou County Weeks Crushers - 1-0-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .951 SV%