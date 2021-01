Bearcats' Gendunov named MHL's Top Forward for December

Truro Bearcats forward Bair Gendunov has been named the Top Forward in the Maritime Hockey League (MHL) for December.

The MHL announced its award winners for the final month of 2020 over the weekend.

Gendunov led all scorers with seven assists and thirteen points in December, while tying for most goals with six.

Logan Rawlyk (RAW-lick) of the Pictou County Weeks Crushers was named Top Defenceman.