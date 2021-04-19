Bearcats Gendunov named to MHL All-Star Team

Truro Bearcats' forward Bair Gendunov has been named to the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) All-Star Team for the Eastlink South Division.

Gendunov had 29 goals and 32 assists in 33 regular season games, and lead the MHL in goals, assists, powerplay goals and powerplay points.

He was named Gongshow Top Forward in December and January/February, while receiving honourable mention in March/April and was named Player of the Week six times.

The league says an All-Star team was named for each division this year, instead of one team for the league, and players were selected based on nominations and votes from officials with all twelve MHL teams.

Gendunov tied with Stephen Fox of Amherst for the most votes at right wing.