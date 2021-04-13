Bearcats' Gendunov named to Players of the Week for 6th time

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has named Truro Bearcats' forward Bair Gendunov to its Players of the Week list for the 6th time.

Gendunov scored twice and added two assists in Truro's 4-1 victory over South Shore on Saturday.

He leads the MHL with 29 goals and 32 assists for 61 points in the 2020-21 Regular Season and was also named to the Players of the Week in Week 2, 5, 7, 13 and 16.

Forwards Stephen Fox (Amherst) and Riley Spears (South Shore), defencemen Alexander Marroco (Valley) and Ryan Miley (Summerside) and goaltender Justin Sumarah (Yarmouth) were also named for the Eastlink South for Week 20.