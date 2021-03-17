Bearcats' Gendunov named to Players of the Week list

Bair Gendunov of the Truro Bearcats has once again been named to the Maritime Hockey League's Players of the Week list.

The league's leading scorer, Gendunov had three goals and three assists in Truro's 7-4 win over Summerside last Friday.

In 29 games, Gendunov has 27 goals, 11 more than the next players, and leads the MHL with 25 assists.

Defenseman Logan Rawlyk was named to the list for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers, tallying two assists in three games.