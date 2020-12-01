Bearcats' Gendunov, Weeks Crushers' Sim make MHL Players of the Week shortlist

Truro Bearcats forward Bair Gendunov and Pictou County Weeks Crushers forward Landon Sim were named as Players of the Week for the Maritime Hockey League's Eastlink South division.

Both players had a goal and an assist when Truro beat Pictou County 5-4 on Saturday, while Sim netted a goal in the Weeks Crushers' 4-1 victory over Amherst on Thursday.

The two teams are back in action again when they meet in New Glasgow on Thursday.