Bearcats' Greatorex, Weeks Crushers' Russett named MHL Players of the Week for Week 8

Truro Bearcats defenceman Tanner Greatorex and Pictou County Weeks Crushers forward Reid Russett were named MHL Players of the Week for the Eastlink South Division for Week 8.

Greatorex played in two games for the Bearcats last week, while Russett has a goal and an assist in two games for the Weeks Crushers.

Amherst Ramblers forwards Stephen Fox and Broch Forsyth, defenceman Matt Duggan of the South Shore Lumberjacks and Yarmouth Mariners goaltender Justin Sumarah rounded out the list of six for Week 8.