Bearcats' MacDonald named MHL's 3rd Star for December

Truro Bearcats goaltender Alec MacDonald is the 3rd Star of the Month for December in the Maritime Hockey League.

The 19-year-old got the start for all four of the Bearcats' games for the month, posting a 3-0-1-0 record as Truro played only their divisional opponents.

His 1.97 goals against average was second only to Pictou County's Andrew MacLeod, the 1st Star of the Month.

MacDonald led all MHL netminders with a .949 save percentage in December, making at least 32 saves in each start, to help Truro claw its way back into the playoff race in the Eastlink South Division.

On the season, MacDonald finished 2019 with the sixth-best goals against average at 2.61, the third-best save percentage at .919, and entering this past weekend was second only to Yarmouth's Justin Sumarah in minutes played.