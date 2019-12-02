Bearcats make two trades to bolster lineup

The Truro Bearcats made a pair of trades over the weekend.

Twenty-year-old American defenseman Jacob Evans was acquired from the Virden Oil Capitals of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Evans had one goal and six assists in 26 games with Virden this season.

The Bearcats then traded for 18-year-old American forward Jaden Hewes from the Melleville Millionaires.

In 22 games in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, Hewes had two goals and two assists.

Both players were acquired for future considerations.

Truro sits in fifth place in the Eastlink South Division with a record of 8-10-2-4, but went 6-2-2-0 in November.