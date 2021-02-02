Bearcats' McGovern, Weeks Cruchers' MacDonald named MHL Players of the Week

Truro Bearcats' defenceman Jack McGovern and Pictou County Weeks Crushers' goaltender Ewan MacDonald were named MHL Players of the Week for the Eastlink South division.

McGovern started both Truro's games last week and had an assist in their 5-3 loss to Yarmouth on Friday.



MacDonald had a 2.00 Goals Against Average and a 0.923 save percentage in Pictou County's victory over Valley on Sunday.

Forwards Mark Hiller (Summerside), Aiden Macintosh (Amherst) and Matt McKim (Valley) and defenceman Kieran Burke (Yarmouth) were also named Players of the Week.

There were no games in the Eastlink North division due to COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick.