Bearcats' Plourde, Weeks Crushers' Morris named MHL Players of the Week

Truro Bearcats' goaltender Frédéric Plourde and Pictou County Weeks Crushers' defenceman Jack Morris were named MHL Players of the Week for the Eastlink South division for Week 12.

Plourde was 2-0 with a 3.00 Goals Against Average (GAA) and a 0.910 Save Percentage in Truro's home victories against Valley and Yarmouth.

Morris had two assists in Pictou County's loss in Summerside on Friday.

Valley's Luke Wilson, Summerside's Cam Roberts and Yarmouth's Jordan McKenna were the forwards named to the Players of the Week, while South Shore's Matt Rodriguez was the other defenceman