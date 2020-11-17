Bearcats rookie, Crushers defenseman named to MHL Players of the Week squad

Bearcats rookie forward Trey Sturge has been named a Player of Week for the Maritime Hockey League's third week.

Sturge, the fifth overall selection in the 2020 Entry Draft, had two goals and three assists in three games last week and leads Truro in scoring through six games.

He's tied for third in rookie and overall league scoring with eight points.

Crushers defenseman Vincent Stevens was also honoured this week, tallying one assist in two games for Pictou County.