Bearcats select LW Sturge fifth overall in MHL Entry Draft

With the fifth overall pick in the 2020 Maritime Hockey League (MHL) Draft, the Truro Bearcats selected left-winger Trey Sturge.

A league release says 16-year-old Sturge of Antigonish posted 16 goals and 19 assists in 35 regular season games with the Sydney Rush of the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League (NSMMHL) last season, topped off with two assists in four playoff games.

With the fifth pick of Round 2, the Bearcats took Inverness native James Beaton (RW) from the Cape Breton West Islanders, with Truro native Brayden Schmitt (D) selected in the third round.

Round 4 saw the Bearcats select Dartmouth native Brady Stone (D) and in the fifth round, the team took Truro native Bryson Currie (LW).

Round 7 saw the Bearcats choose Halifax native Noah Harvey (G) and in the eighth round the team selected Canning native Carter Ansems (D).

In the ninth round, Truro took Bradley Blake (LW) of Gander, N.L. and with their final selection the Bearcats selected Stellarton native Lucas Canning (LW) in round ten.

There were 120 players selected in the MHL Draft, which was held online this year due to COVID-19.