Bearcats' Stu Rath, Cole Julian honoured with MHL awards

The Maritime Hockey League (MHL) has announced its final three awards for the 2019-20 season, and the Truro Bearcats won two of them.

Forward Cole Julian is the winner of the Community Spirit Award for his efforts in the community.

That includes his involvement with Truro Minor Hockey, the Fundy Highland Peewee A Wilson Home Heating Female Cyclones, and the Christmas Dinner Program, with numerous visits to local elementary schools.

Owner and team governor Stu Rath was awarded the Moe Bent Builders Award.

Rath was the guiding force for the return of Junior A hockey to Truro in 1997-98, and has been instrumental in the growth of the MHL.

Some of his key initiatives include education and wanting the MHL to be more focused on player development.