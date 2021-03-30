Bearcats Therrien, Greatorex named MHL Players of the Week

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has named forward Tristan Therrien and defenceman Tanner Greatorex of the Truro Bearcats to the Players of the Week for Week 18.

Therrien had two goals, including the overtime winner and Greatorex chipped in with an assist in Truro's 4-3 victory over Pictou County on Saturday.

Therrien has been named to the Players of the Week list once before, in Week 7, while Greatorex was also named previously in Week 8.

South Shore forward Braden Paquette and goaltender Jeremy Robar, Yarmouth forward Reilly Mayne and Pictou County defenceman Logan Rawlyk were also named to the shortlist of six for the Eastlink South division for the week ending March 28th.