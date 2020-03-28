Beaver Bank man charged for assault with a weapon and firearms offences

A man from Beaver Bank is facing charges after an incident Thursday night.

Halifax District RCMP responded around 8:50 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon and a man in possession of firearms at a home in Beaver Bank.

A release says after several demands from officers, two of three occupants refused to leave the home.

With assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, police entered the home and arrested the pair without incident.

RCMP say a search of the home resulted in the seizure of four firearms.

No one was injured and police say the two individuals know each other.

The release states 25-year-old Christopher Rae Hanlon of Beaver Bank was remanded into custody and is due in court a later date to face the following charges:

- Careless Use of a Firearm;

- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon;

- Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized;

- Forcible Confinement;

- Assault with a Weapon;

- Uttering Threats;

RCMP say a 54-year-old man was released without charges.

The investigation is ongoing.