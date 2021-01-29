Bell Let's Talk Day 2021 sets new records
It was another record year for Bell Let's Talk Day.
The company says there were 159,173,435 messages of support this year, up just over 4 million interactions from last year's campaign.
This results in a donation from Bell of $7,958,671.75 for mental health initiatives in Canada.
Canadians and people around the world set all-new records for engagement in the mental health conversation on #BellLetsTalk Day 2021, sharing 159,173,435 messages of support and driving $7,958,671.75 in new mental health funding by Bell. https://t.co/yS6DEXzhC0 pic.twitter.com/Cvh5oO46H9— Bell Let's Talk (@Bell_LetsTalk) January 29, 2021
Yesterday's success increases the company's total Bell Let's Talk funding commitment to date to $121,373,806.75.
