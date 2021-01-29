iHeartRadio
Bell Let's Talk Day 2021 sets new records

Bell Lets Talk CICX

It was another record year for Bell Let's Talk Day.

The company says there were 159,173,435 messages of support this year, up just over 4 million interactions from last year's campaign.

This results in a donation from Bell of $7,958,671.75 for mental health initiatives in Canada.

Yesterday's success increases the company's total Bell Let's Talk funding commitment to date to $121,373,806.75.

This radio station is owned and operated by Bell Media.

