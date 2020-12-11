Berwick poultry plant closed after COVID-19 outbreak

A processing plant run by Eden Valley Poultry Inc. will be closed for at least two weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Public Heath says four cases of the virus have been detected at the plant in Berwick in the past 48-hours.

The plant was closed on Wednesday for testing of 450 employees with the results and retesting of employees expected soon.

Government says it plans to open temporary testing facilities, expand hours at established facilities and deploy the mobile testing unit to make asymptomatic testing available to anyone who lives in the Annapolis Valley and those who have had interaction with the plant.

Officials say the normal COVID-19 incubation period is up to 14 days and closing the plant for two weeks will break the COVID-19 transmission cycle.

