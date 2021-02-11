Beware of phone scammers requesting SIN: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP is warning of a number of phone scams reported in Barrington.

Police say the calls involve someone calling from a specific federal agency who asks for a person's Social Insurance Number (SIN), claiming there are issues with it.

The scammers then threaten "actions", including arrest, if their target does not give their information.

RCMP say the calls may come from 1-800 numbers, local numbers or the RCMP's toll-free number.

Anyone who receives a call asking for personal information should request a name and a call-back number and should verify the institution requesting the information.