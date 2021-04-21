Bible Hill approves budget, keeps tax rates stable for 2021-22

The Village of Bible Hill has approved its $2.5 million operating budget and $694,000 capital budget and will not raise property taxes in 2021-22.

A release says the village will keep property taxes stable for the fifth year in a row.



The village says $80,000 has been earmarked for new firefighting equipment for the Bible Hill Fire Brigade, $100,000 is set aside for sidewalk and crosswalk repairs.

Funds will also be used for improvements at H. Douglas Boyce Village Hall.