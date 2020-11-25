Bible Hill axes two public holiday events due to COVID-19

The Village of Bible Hill is canceling its Christmas Tree Lighting and New Year's Day Levee in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bible Hill Village Commission says it considered the public health circumstances in the province, along with the number of youth, families and seniors that attend the events before deciding to call them off.

The Christmas Tree Lighting was slated to take place on Saturday November 28th, with the New Year's Day Levee scheduled for Friday January 1, 2021.

The Commission added it is hopeful that residents can come together to enjoy a regular holiday season next year.