Bible Hill cancels in-person Canada Day events for 2021

Bible Hill is canceling its Canada Day parade and celebration for 2021.

The Village says the ever-changing public health situation, coupled with the impossibility of knowing the restrictions on July 1st means "the bets path is to look forward to spending Canada Day apart".

Residents are encouraged to mark Canada's birthday with smaller ways that respect the public health restrictions in place that day, including decorating your home and yard, wearing red and white and flying the Canadian flag.

The events are being cancelled due to COVID-19 for the second straight year.