Bible Hill Kinsmen announce two major local donations

The Kinsmen Club of Bible Hill is marking 100 years of Kin Canada with two significant donations in the community.

The first is $100,000 over 10 years to the Douglas Street Recreation Centre in Truro, representing the largest single donation in the 45-year history of the local Kinsmen club.

The funding will be used for the creation of additional green space, playground equipment, and renovations to make the space more inviting to the general public.

The club has also pledged $25,000 over five years for the Colchester Community Workshops Foundation (CCWF) for the expansion of the former Halliday's building, now called Delaney House.

Club President Quinn McCarthy says, "We wanted to do something big to mark 100 years of Kin and help the community as much as possible."

Cheque presentation will be held at CCWF on Arthur Street on noon on Friday, with another presentation and a flag-raising at the Douglas Street Recreation Centre at 1 p.m.