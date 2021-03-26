Bible Hill releases results of Sanitary Sewer Study

The Village of Bible Hill has released the results of a study of its sanitary sewage system.

The report, prepared by R.V. Anderson Associates Limited, says the infrastructure is in good condition, with some deficiencies.

The firm says pumping stations exhibit a high degree of risk, with only the largest and most critical considered to be in good condition, while sewers exhibit a moderate degree of risk, with 80% ruled as being between very good and fair condition.

Recommendations include investing around $399,000 in the system over the next ten years and prioritising the renewal of nearly 6 km of sewers and two pumping stations that exhibit a high degree of risk.