Bible Hill to receive $50K to inspect sewer system

Bible Hill is receiving a $50,000 grant from the federal government to access the state of its sanitary sewer system.

A release says the funds will be used to determine the work needed to keep the system in a state of good repair.

Part of the work will include CCTV inspections of up to 10 km of gravity sewers, and the development of a long-term capital needs assessment for the entire network.

West Hants, Port Hawkesbury, Yarmouth and Lunenburg are also receiving grants through Ottawa's Municipal Asset Management Program.