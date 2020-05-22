Bible Hill Village Commission election delayed until after state of emergency is lifted

The planned election for two seats on the Bible Hill Village Commission is being postponed at the direction of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

In a letter on Wednesday, Chuck Porter announced a new directive for Villages in Nova Scotia to delay annual meetings and elections until they can be held in a safer public health environment.

Such activities can be held within a period of 90 days after the provincial state of emergency comes to an end.

The Village says commissioner terms expiring in June are expected to be extended, while the five candidates nominated this month will be carried forward until an election can be held.