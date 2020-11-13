Bible Hill Village Commission election set for Saturday

Election Day for two seats on the Bible Hill Village Commission is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Village Hall on Pictou Road.

Each of the five seats on the Commission is for a three-year term.

The group is responsible for providing municipal services within the Village, such as sidewalks, crosswalks, streetlights, fire protection and prevention, hydrant service, recreation programming, facilities, trails and equipment, sanitary and storm sewerage, and continuing maintenance.

An advance polling day was held on Tuesday.

The candidates for the two open seats are Tom Burke, Justin Clark, Bradley Lowe, Carvell McNutt, and Tim Shea.

More information on each is available on the Village's website.