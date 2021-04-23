Bill on single-game sports betting on cusp of passing -- but not for first time

Lawmakers have passed a bill to legalize single-event sports betting, sending the legislation to the Senate.

The private member's bill from Conservative MP Kevin Waugh passed third reading with all-party support yesterday evening.

It comes after similar NDP legislation zipped through the House with all-party support nearly a decade ago but foundered in the Senate and died when an election was called in 2015.

A second attempt by New Democrat MP Brian Masse also failed.

Gambling on single games of football, hockey and other sports, which is currently illegal except for horse racing.

The legislation, known as Bill C-218, has garnered tentative support from a tight-knit horse-racing industry that remains wary of casinos and foreign gambling sites encroaching on its turf.

Waugh says the main goal of Bill C-218 is to level the track globally against large foreign sites such as Bet365 and Bodog.