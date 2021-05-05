Bill to ensure safe election during pandemic stalls as odds of election increase

Legislation aimed at ensuring a federal election could be safely held during the COVID-19 pandemic is stalled in the House of Commons, even as Justin Trudeau's Liberals are fast-approaching the average expiry date for minority governments in Canada.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc blames the Conservatives for blocking Bill C-19.

And he suggests that may be because Conservatives actually want to discourage voters from casting ballots should there be an election this summer or fall.

But Conservative House leader Gerard Deltell says the Liberals have only themselves to blame for the fact that C-19 has had only three hours of initial debate in the Commons since its introduction almost five months ago.

Either way, the chances of the bill jumping through all the legislative hoops and passing before Parliament breaks for the summer are wafer thin.

Minority governments in Canada have lasted on average just over a year and a half; Prime Minister Trudeau's government will pass the 18-month mark in a couple of weeks.