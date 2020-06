A Black Lives Matter March and Rally is slated for Truro this afternoon.

The Facebook event page says the march will kick off at 2:00 p.m. at the TAAC Ground, with protesters marching down Prince Street to the outdoor rally at Civic Square.

Organizers are reminding everyone to social distance and wear a mask and to be respectful of town property and each other.

Marchers are asked to assemble at the TAAC Grounds at 1:30 p.m.