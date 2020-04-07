Blue bag residential curbside collection to resume in Colchester County

The County of Colchester says blue bag residential curbside collection will resume on Wednesday.

A notice on March 24th stated that the Colchester Recycling Depot would be closed until further notice to comply with safe distancing requirements under the Nova Scotia State of Emergency declaration.

The municipality says recyclable sorting at their facility is still suspended due to the safe distancing requirements, so the materials will be stored on site.

The depot remains closed to the general public.