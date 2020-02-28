Bob Gloade re-elected as Chief of Millbrook First Nation

Bob Gloade has been re-elected Chief of the Millbrook First Nation for a fifth consecutive term.

He had four challengers for the position in yesterday's election and garnered 445 votes, which was 51.6 per cent of the votes cast.

Coming in second was former councillor Michael Paul Stephens with 292.

In a post on his Facebook page, Gloade congratulated the elected councillors.

There are five new councillors: Natasha Louise Bernard, Carley Ann Gloade, Leana Margaret Kennedy, Lisa Lou Marshall, and James Joseph (Louie) Stevens.

The seven returnees are Colin Alexander Bernard, Alexander (Alex) Cope, Peter John Gloade, Gordon (Gord) Charles Johnson, Ward Markie, Stephen Frederick Marshall, Barry Morris Martin Sr.