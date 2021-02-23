Break and enter investigation leads to drug charges in Clam Point

A 29-year old man is facing 12 charges after a break and enter investigation in Clam Point earlier this month.

Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. February 14th to a report of a break and enter at a residence on Stoney Island Road and discovered a large quantity of cannabis growing in the basement.

Police searched the residence three days later and seized cocaine, psilocybin, cannabis, cannabis products and shatter, along with 59 marijuana plants, drug paraphernalia, cash and a taser.

RCMP say 29-year old Troy Duncan Waybrett of Clam Point was arrested and is facing charges that include possession of cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon, and cannabis related offences.

He was released and is due to appear in court on April 21st.