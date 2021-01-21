Break and enters under investigation in Shelburne County

The RCMP are investigating multiple break and enters in Shelburne County.

Police received a report on January 14th of report metal gun locker that had been found pried open and abandoned on the Shelburne railway bed near Jordan Branch Road.

The investigations revealed that several businesses and seasonal residences were broken into.

The RCMP say that a white Ford F-150 truck, which was stolen but later recovered, is believed to be connected to the incidents.

Anyone with information about these break and enters is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.