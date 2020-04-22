Break, enter, and theft in Glooscap First Nation under investigation

Kings District RCMP is asking for help identifying a suspect following a theft from a business in Glooscap First Nation.

A man wearing grey pants, a red or orange hoodie, and a white balaclava broke the glass of the business' front door on Smith Road around 2:50 a.m. on April 8th.

Police say he then stole tobacco products and left, but later returned and took an axe that was left behind during his first break-in.

The second time, the man was wearing a ball cap and a sweater wrapped around his neck.

He's described as tall and thin, possibly walking with a limp or altered gait.

The suspect drove a pickup truck that's possibly light blue in colour.

Police say it may have a different colour on the bottom portion of the truck, though that could be road dust.