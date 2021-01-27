Bridgewater Police Officers cleared in sexual assault investigation

No charges will be laid against officers involved in the arrest of a man in Bridgewater in November 2019.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says Bridgewater Police Service and RCMP officers went to Freeman House on November 20th to arrest the man and a scuffle involving five officers broke out during the arrest.

The agency says the man contacted them on March 13th, 2020, alleging his pants had been pulled down three times and an officer had placed their hand between his buttocks' cheeks during the arrest.

SiRT says the man could not say with certainty which officer had touched him in this manner, there was no closed-circuit video to review, and none of the four employees of Freeman House that were present witnessed what the man alleged had happened.

It was determined there was not enough evidence to conclude the man had been sexually assaulted by any of the officers involved in his arrest.