Burn restrictions in effect in Nova Scotia

Burn restrictions came into effect in Nova Scotia today.

The BurnSafe map will be updated each day at 2 p.m. to show if burning is permitted that day, which cover domestic brush burning and campfires.

Green means burning is permitted after 2 p.m., while yellow means burning is permitted after 7 p.m.

If the restrictions are red, burning is not permitted that day.

Government says the restrictions do not apply to campfires in licensed private, municipal, or provincial campgrounds with proper campfire facilities.

The daily updates are also available by recorded message by calling the toll-free phone line at 1-855-564-2876 (BURN).