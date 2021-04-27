Business owner, seven others charged under Health Protection Act in the HRM

A business owner was found guilty of failing to wear a mask in public and seven others were charged under the Health Protection Act in the Halifax area last week.

Police say a 62-year old Lower Sackville man appeared in court April 22nd to contest a charge of failing to wear a mask at a restaurant in January, was found guilty and fined $1,000.

RCMP say they were notified of a gathering at a home in Waverley on April 21st that exceeded COVID-19 restrictions and found 16 vehicles parked in front of the home.

Three men and the homeowner were charged with exceeding gathering limits.

Police were also notified Saturday of staff not wearing masks at a Porter's Lake restaurant and charged two men and a woman for not wearing a mask in a public place.