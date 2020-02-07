By-election called in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, Cape Breton Centre

After nearly five months of waiting, Premier Stephen McNeil has called a by-election for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

The province's assistant chief electoral officer confirmed Thursday that votes will be held on March 10th in the local riding as well as Cape Breton Centre.

The local seat was vacated on September 12th by former NDP-turned-independent MLA Lenore Zann, who ran and won the federal seat in Cumberland-Colchester for the Liberals.

Three other ridings, all held by the PCs, were vacated by MLAs running in the federal election and by-elections were held in early September.

In early January, Tammy Martin said she would resign as the NDP member for Cape Breton Centre, saying she was leaving for unspecified health reasons.

Elections Nova Scotia stated last month that a writ had to be issued for a by-election by March 12th, six months from the date the vacancy occurred, and election day must be 30 to 46 days from the date the writ was issued.

Candidates in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River are Ivan Drouin of the Green Party, Allan Kennedy for the Liberals, Dr. Kathleen Kevany of the NDP, Dave Ritcey for the Progressive Conservatives, and Independent Matthew Rushton.