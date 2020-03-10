By-election day in Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River

Voters in the Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River riding go to the polls today to elect a new MLA.

The seat was left vacant last September, when Lenore Zann resigned as MLA to run in the federal election.

There are five candidates seeking the seat:

Ivan Drouin, Green Party of Nova Scotia

Allan Kennedy, Nova Scotia Liberal Party

Kathleen Kevany, Nova Scotia New Democratic Party

David Ritcey, Progressive Conservative Association of Nova Scotia

Matthew Rushton, Atlantica Party Association of Nova Scotia

Polls are open between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and eligible voters must vote at either their designated poll location or the returning office at 80 Walker Street, Truro.

There is a by-election in the riding of Cape Breton Centre, as well.

The seat was vacated by Tammy Martin in January, due to health issues.

Live feed results for both by-elections will be available on the Elections NS site after the polls close.