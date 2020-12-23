Caldwell Roach Kings Mutual Insurance Ice Surface Opens Wednesday

The Caldwell Roach Kings Mutual Insurance Ice Surface will open on Wednesday with some pandemic induced modifications.

The Town of Truro says the ice surface in Civic Square will have reduced capacity, all skaters and spectators will need to register online in advance for a 45 minute skate, and the public is encouraged to wear a mask at all times.

The Skate Loan program will begin on December 29th, with skates available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Colchester East Hants Public Library on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

There will be no ice maintenance on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.