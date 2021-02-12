Call for nominations for the Order of Nova Scotia
Nova Scotians are encouraged to nominate an exceptional member of their community for the order of Nova Scotia.
The province says the order recognizes outstanding citizens for making significant and lasting contributions to their communities.
Past recipients of Nova Scotia's highest honour have included a Nobel Prize Laureate, academics, athletes, volunteers, advocates and artists.
Nominations will be accepted by mail, fax, or e-mail until March 19th.